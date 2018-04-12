Thursday, April 12th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Metairie, Louisiana man who is already on probation for robbery was arrested after he was accused of using movie money at a Burlington Coat Factory.

According to Kenner Police, the bills that 32-year-old Jesse Galarza used were labeled “for Movie Production Purposes” only. Galarza reportedly admitted to using the counterfeit money.

Galarza was arrested on charges of monetary instrument abuse and theft. He was also booked on a probation and parole detainer and a warrant from Orleans Parish for introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of synthetic cannabinoids.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Houston police are on the hunt for a gold-toothed jerk seen in a Snapchat video shooting a gun out of a moving car.

The Snapchat video shows the unidentified man — who flashes his golden chompers — smoking a cigarette as he pops off nine rounds from a semi-automatic pistol out the rear window.

The footage was captioned: “Gang gang who want smoke!?” Police said no one was believed to have been struck by the bullets. Cops think the disturbing video was filmed in northwest Houston.

OR HOW ABOUT……

The Cops are searching for a man who they have dubbed “The Man-bun Creeper” because of what he did in a St. Petersburg, Florida Publix.

St. Petersburg police tweeted about “The Man-bun Creeper” and released a video that totally explains how he earned his nickname.

The video shows the creep walking in Publix and quickly squatting near women in skirts. He is then seen using his cellphone to record images of them. Police are asking anyone with any information about this dirt-bag to reach out immediately.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

This one isn’t a crime but it sure is dumb: A Pennsylvania school district said it will arm its teachers with baseball bats in response to the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

The Millcreek school district organized a training day on how to respond to a potential shooting and the baseball bats were handed out to each teacher. The district paid $1,800 for the bats.

William Hall, who is the district’s superintendent, told the paper that the bats were primarily symbolic, but a “last resort,” and “an option and something we want people to be aware of.”

Hall said the district also conducted an online survey to gauge feelings on arming teachers with guns in the classroom. He told the paper that “70 percent to 30 percent” would favor the move, but the district is “not really actively planning that right now.”