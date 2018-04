A young boy from Stoddard County has been found after he went missing yesterday.

The 7-year-old was found to be safe and sound last night by 8 o’clock.

He’d last been seen on the porch of his home south of Dudley.

He went missing at nearly 6:20 that evening.

Police were searching in that area.

A State Highway Patrol helicopter responded from Jefferson City, and a K9 unit was also going to be used.