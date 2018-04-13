CAT BOX! Another sweet baby needs you to adopt him!

Tigger! Bouncey bouncey a quintessential kitten! He loves to play but quickly goes into cuddle mode then snuggled and loved. He is only 6 weeks old. A domestic short haired male. He is SOOOO CUTE and sweet. He will need to be neutered so the adoption fee is 150$ with 100$ returned once he is fixed. He would be great for active children. He does love to play and pounce! Go adopt Tigger today and mention CAT BOX for a fee discount. He is waiting for you at the Humane Society of SE Missouri.