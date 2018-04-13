Friday, April 13th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Derby, Connecticut man’s fixation on pop singer Taylor Swift led him to rob an Ansonia bank last week, drive to her Rhode Island home, and throw money over her fence to impress her.

A police spokesman said that it appeared as if 26-year-old Bruce Rowley wanted to propose to Swift. But when he found out she wasn’t home he threw some of the money over her fence in an attempt to impress her.

When she never showed up he eventually drove away. Rhode Island troopers spotted his vehicle and pursued him into Connecticut, where Rowley was apprehended.

Police said that Rowley “spontaneously uttered” on the ride back to Ansonia that he went to Rhode Island to meet Swift. Swift reportedly has no idea who he is.

AND THEN THERE’S……

In Richardson, Texas, 32-year-old Ryan McFaul was arrested after being identified as the man who shot at a church’s windows with a BB gun because he was angry at a driver who had cut him off.

McFaul was identified after police reviewed the Church’s security footage. He reportedly admitted that after he was cut off by another driver in the church parking lot he became irate.

He then took out his BB gun and began shooting at the church’s windows out of pure anger. Pellets from the BB gun broke through the outer pane of the double-pane windows but did not reach the inside of the building.

In his confession, McFaul told police he wasn’t trying to hurt anyone, just trying to cause damage to church property.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Federal agents intercepted $2 million worth of crystallized methamphetamine that had been transported from Mexico inside wax figurines of Disney characters like Pluto, Donald Duck, and Winnie the Pooh.

The 500-pound narcotics haul was seized by Drug Enforcement Administration agents working in Atlanta. Each of the figurines contained about a pound of crystallized meth that apparently was manufactured in Mexico.

Investigators said that the knockoff wax figurines were shipped along with hundreds of legitimate ceramic Disney figurines.

We can expect a tweet from Donald Trump stating that Pluto, Donald Duck, and Winnie the Pooh will be on the other side of the wall.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

According to Colorado Police, two uniformed female corrections officers were found in the backseat of a parked car with their trousers unzipped and “their hands down the other’s pants.”

26-year-old Sarah Kate Ippolito and 37-year-old Mary Jane Torrez were wearing their blue Department of Corrections uniforms when Denver cops found them in the rear of a silver Kia that was parked in a lot adjacent to a 7-Eleven.

When a patrolman initially shined a flashlight into the car, the women did not cease making out. It was only after a second officer directed his patrol car lights on the Kia that the pair separated and began putting their clothes on.

The women were each scheduled to begin a day shift at 6:00 a.m. before they were busted for public indecency. Cops noted that the Kia was parked in a “well-lit area” and that “the act was visible from all the windows of the vehicle.”