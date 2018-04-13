Opportunities zones located in Cape Girardeau provide investment incentives

161 Opportunity Zones have been created in Missouri, announced by Gov. Eric Greitens and US Sen. Roy Blunt.

The zones are high-poverty areas that have added incentives for investment under new law.

The Southeast Missourian reports two areas in South Cape Girardeau have been named as zones, near William Street and Kingshighway

Investors in these sorts of areas are given capital gains tax deferrals, which could last for a total of ten years.