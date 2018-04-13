Resolution filed to condemn 1850 Dredd Scott Court Decision

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –

State Representative Mike Moon wants to officially condemn the 1850 Dredd Scott court case that happened in Missouri.

State Representative Mike Moon says he believes the decision handed down by the Missouri Supreme left a wound which has not closed

and ultimately has not healed. Moon believes that wrongs not properly dealt with can have devastating effects on a multitude of fronts.

“Today, it is obvious to most that the Missouri Court was wrong in 1850. It is customary, when a wrong is realized that an apology of sorts is offered. HCR (House Concurrent Resolution) 86 is, in effect, the long awaited apology – to Missourians and the Nation,” said Moon, R-Ash Grove.

HCR 86 is scheduled to be heard in the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.