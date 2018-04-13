State House Minority leader says Governor’s “moral turpitude” may be factor in chance of impeachment

The state Constitution gives the legislature the authority to impeach state elected officials based on things like crimes, misconduct, or any offense involving socially immoral behavior. House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty (BAY-tie) says investigating allegations about Governor Greitens and possibly taking action against him are two of the most important issues this session.

Three-quarters of legislative support would be required to call members into a special session after the governor’s trial – something Republican leadership in both chambers agree with. A House committee report says Greitens’ ex-mistress did not give him permission to rip her shirt open or pull her pants down during a 2015 sexual meeting.