State Senator asks Pres. Trump to call on Gov. Greitens to resign

(AP)–

The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Missouri Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has asked President Donald Trump to call on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign.

The longtime Greitens critic wrote in a letter dated Thursday that he doesn’t think Greitens will resign, no matter who asks him to step down.

Several prominent Republican and Democratic elected officials in Missouri have called on Greitens to step down over allegations that he slapped, grabbed and shoved a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair in 2015, before his election. Greitens has said he’ll continue to serve and that allegations of violence or sexual assault are false.

But Schaaf says that Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer, might listen to the nation’s commander in chief. Schaaf says that would save lawmakers the extra cost of a special legislative session to consider whether to impeach him.

The letter was also signed by Republican Sens. Doug Libla and Gary Romine. Both had previously called on the governor to consider resigning after Greitens was indicted in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.