Chaffee School District superintendent retiring

The superintendent of the Chaffee School District will be retiring after 12 years in his role.

Ken Latham will be stepping down this summer.

The Southeast Missourian reports during Latham’s time on the job, Chaffee schools have increased in students from under 600 students to over 700 students.

Latham has formerly served as superintendent at schools in Sikeston, Caruthersville and Oran.

The school’s high school principal Brad Blackman will be filling the position. He’s been the principal for ten years.

Business and computer education teacher John Cundiff will assume the job of principal.