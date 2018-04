The Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigated a tip on 1200 block of Lawrence Street,

After monitoring the location, several vehicles were observed at the location.

Detectives made contact with someone leaving the location, and noticed a strong odor of marijuana.

45-year-old Jermain Coleman of Sikeston was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Coleman’s bond was set at $25,000