Man from Paducah faces multiple charges in unlawful imprisonment incident

A man from Paducah faces several charges.

22-year-old Jonathan Poole is charged with sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, robbery and burglary.

Poole is accused of holding a homeowner in McCracken County against his or her will, and would later steal money from that person.

He’s also said to have used meth and sexually abused the person he held captive.

Poole was out on bond at the time with a previous charge of attempted murder.