St. Louis Carriage Rides and Missouri Working Animal Legislation

Compromise legislation that would prohibit Missouri cities from banning the use of a working animal has been heard by a House committee in Jefferson City. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Brian Munzlinger testifies efforts to ban carriage rides in St. Louis prompted this bill. The Williamstown Republican emphasizes he’s worked with all parties on the bill’s language:

Munzlinger’s bill defines “working animal” as the use of any animal for the purpose of performing a specific duty in entertainment, transportation or educational exhibits. The Senate has passed the bill, and Munzlinger is hopeful the House will pass the same version by the end of session on May 18.