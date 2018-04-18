Wednesday, April 18th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A couple who met on a Virgin Atlantic jet traveling from London to Cancun were caught in the bathroom joining the mile-high club.

Stunned passengers had watched as the seemingly drunk woman began chatting up her fellow flyer moments after they boarded the Boeing 747 at Gatwick airport in London.

After sharing a kiss, the pair darted into the economy cabin bathroom halfway through the 11-hour flight to Cancun. Soon, three stewardesses were banging on the door demanding they come out.

The crew opened the bathroom door and found the man standing with his pants down and the woman sitting on the toilet seat. After returning to her seat, the woman was involved in a fight with a female pal and was accused of throwing drinks around the cabin.

The pilot radioed ahead for cops to meet the flight when it landed in Mexico. Officers boarded and marched the woman off with her bags. Virgin Atlantic told The Sun they have now banned the woman from all future flights.

AND THEN THERE’S……

46-year-old Jonathan Boettcher of Florida was arrested after he was found in a Publix parking lot kicking trash cans, jumping on cars, and punching cars while screaming “I only had one beer!”

According to the arrest report, Boettcher was found swinging his arms and yelling while wearing no shirt and no underwear, but with basketball shorts around his ankles.

The deputy said Boettcher was sweating uncontrollably as he yelled “I only had one beer!” and “I only wanted to smoke some pot.” Boettcher explained that he’d drank beer and smoked part of a marijuana joint in the homeless camp behind Publix.

As for dropping his pants, he claimed to be responding to a friend who was mooning him. A judge sentenced him to 45 days in county jail.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A northern Indiana man faces child pornography charges, which stem from an investigation that started with allegations that he tried to blow up his neighbor’s car.

Police in LaPorte, Indiana initially arrested Eric Weiler after his neighbors’ car was wired to explode. He reportedly disconnected wires from a light in the car and ran them into the gas tank which could have caused the vehicle to explode.

In the course of the arrest, bomb making materials were discovered. Officers also seized computers, hard drives, cameras, and cellphones. It took months for federal investigators to gather evidence on the suspect’s computers.

A search of a fraction of these devices revealed 24,000 images of suspected child pornography and over 80 videos of child pornography. Weiler is now charged with possession and production of child pornography and faces additional state charges of molesting a child and attempted murder.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

75-year-old Joseph Kurimay of Central Minnesota is accused of damaging more than 100 vehicles by spreading nails on the road outside of his house to punish speeding drivers.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began when a woman reported to police that a nail punctured her tire. When she brought her car to a repair shop, employees said they had seen many tires damaged by nails recently.

Police spoke to the shop employees, who said they had repaired dozens of flat tires with the exact same nail, 1.5 inch steel cap mason nails, in the past few months.

An officer went to a home improvement store to track purchases of that specific nail. Surveillance video and purchase records showed an older male purchasing the nails four times. Police tracked one of the purchases to a credit card in Kurimay’s name.

Kurimay reported speeding vehicles outside his home to police earlier in the year. He decided to punish speeding drivers by putting these nails down on the road. If convicted, Kurimay could face five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.