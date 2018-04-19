Memorandum makes it easier for Missouri Area College students to transfer to Southeast Missouri State University

Mineral Area College students should have an easier time transferring to Southeast Missouri State University after a memorandum was signed Monday by the presidents of both schools.

The Transfer Mentor Program is intended to help education majors more easily complete their bachelor’s degree at SEMO after finishing their associate’s at MAC.

MAC students will have access to SEMO academic advising to help them work on their path to graduation.

They’ll also be able to access to a transfer mentor and Southeast’s online degree management system.