CAT BOX!!! Meet Butter Cup!

When you adopt this little girl you will be saying… “as You Wish!”

She will steal your heart and the show. Butter Cup is a frisky little critter. 5 months old and still quite the kitten. Curious and playful but scoop her up and she will cuddle like a love bug. She is sweet natured and ready for a forever home. She will need to be spayed. All of her vetting will be done and you can adopt her today at the Humane Society of SE Missouri for 135$. Mention CAT BOX and receive a discount. She found herself at the shelter for no reason other than the humans decided they didn’t want a cat. Go get her today!