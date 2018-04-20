Walmart hosts Wellness Day tomorrow

Cape Girardeau area Walmart stores will be participating in Walmart’s nationwide Wellness Day this Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As America’s largest single-day free health fair event, Walmart continues to make it easier for area residents to access health information and low-cost immunizations in addition to screenings such as blood glucose, blood pressure and body mass index.



What:

Cape Girardeau area Walmart stores will be hosting the second Walmart Wellness Day event of the year on Saturday, April 21. This free health screening event provides people in the community with an opportunity to learn valuable health information, including:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

And in select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than two million free screenings to people across the country, helping countless customers uncover existing health problems. For some, the screenings have been life-saving. Hundreds of thousands of Americans turn out for each Walmart Wellness Day event, making it America’s largest single-day health fair event.

Where: Cape Girardeau area Walmart Stores

When: Saturday, April 21; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.