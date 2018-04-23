Cape Girardeau hotel evacuated over fire

A Cape Girardeau hotel was evacuated Saturday when a fire started in one of the bathrooms.

The fire was burning in a trash can in the Drury Plaza Hotel early that morning.

It’s believed a guest at the hotel had burned their food and thrown it away, accidentally causing the fire.

This triggered the sprinkler systems, which put out the fire.

After a few hours, guests returned to their rooms.

The bathroom was damaged by the smoke, but no one was harmed, including another guest that had been in the room at the time of the fire.