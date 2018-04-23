Missouri Veterans Home to receive grant for renovation

The Missouri Veterans Home of Cape Girardeau will be receiving $8.7 million for renovation work from the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Southeast Missourian reports Senator Claire McCaskill made the announcement Friday.

On the list of things to be improved are doors, windows, flooring, kitchen appliances, the nurse call system, and the fire alarm system.

65 percent of the cost for renovation will be covered by the Department of Veteran Affairs, while the remaining 35% will be covered by state funding.