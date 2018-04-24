State representative hopes resolution denounces Dred Scott case; compares to Roe v. Wade

Republican state Representative Mike Moon of southwest Missouri’s Ash Grove is sponsoring a resolution to denounce the 1850’s Supreme Court decision deny freedom to slave Dred Scott. Moon is a vocal anti-abortion advocate. He thinks the Dred Scot decision is similar to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade ruling that legalized abortion, in that they’re among the worst renderings ever from the high bench.

The 1868 Fourteenth Amendment overturned the Dred Scott decision by granting citizenship to all those born in the United States, regardless of color.