Two men arrested for shooting Sikeston

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Scott County yesterday.

Sikeston native Ronald Langley turned himself in yesterday afternoon.

Fellow Sikeston native Dylan Nobles was still on the loose, but was arrested last night.

The two men are accused in connection to the shooting Matthew Williams of Sikeston early yesterday morning.

Williams said received his injuries while at a home in Scott County.

He had to be taken from a local hospital to St. Louis, where he is in stable but serious condition.

Police arrested Nobles while he was driving the shooting victim’s Silver 2013 Dodge Journey, in which he and Langley had originally driven away from the crime scene.

If you have any information, you’re asked call police at 573-545-3525.