Charges made against suspect in Sikeston shooting Monday

A man taken into custody Monday over a Scott County shooting is now facing charges.

Sikeston native Dylan Nobles was arrested in connection to the shooting of Matthew Williams early Monday morning.

Nobles is now charged with first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, robbery, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Nobles and Ronald Langley of Sikeston were both suspects in the case.

Williams was shot at a house, allegedly by Nobles, and Nobles and Langley afterwards drove away in his vehicle.

Williams was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.