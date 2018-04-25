Jackson police arrest suspect in sodomy investigation

Detectives with the Jackson Police Department opened an investigation into the possible sexual assault of a child in March.

Investigators found that the suspect had left his home, but Monday, police found the man.

A ranger at the Trail of Tears State Park discovered 56-year old John E. Miller of Jackson. He was believed to be living in his car.

Miller was taken into custody and charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office with four counts of Statutory Sodomy 1st. Degree and one count of Possession of Child Pornography. His bond was set at $150,000 with special conditions.