Southeast Missouri State University students have work featured on ABC’s 20/20

The work of two Southeast Missouri State University TV and film students was featured on the investigative news program 20/20 on ABC.

Branson Cusack and Spencer McGruder said getting the opportunity to have they had not had their work featured on a national broadcast level before, but producing for the news program was a similar process to the work they had done locally.

Their work was featured in the episode that aired last Friday, April 20th.

They said the 20/20 special report covered the story of a Dexter woman’s story in response to the ME TOO movement, and it was covered by anchor Diane Sawyer.

