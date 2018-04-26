Senate adopts budget proposal

(AP)–

Missouri senators have adopted a budget proposal that includes stable funding for public colleges and universities next year.

Senators voted 31-1 to pass the measure Thursday. That locked in enough money to maintain the same funding for schools next year. The fiscal year ends in June.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens originally recommended that the Republican-led Legislature cut $68 million from colleges and universities compared to what they’re expected to receive this year.

But legislative leaders quickly panned the plan.

The budget passed by senators also includes an additional $2 million for Harris-Stowe State University and $2.5 million to Missouri Southern State University.

Missouri senators have adopted a budget proposal that would give more money to public K-12 schools next year, but not as much as recommended by their House colleagues.

Senators on Thursday voted 25-8 in favor of a spending plan that would give $48 million more in core school funding next fiscal year, which begins in July.

That’s about $50 million less than what was included in a plan passed by the House. It also falls short of funding goals outlined in state law.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Dan Brown says that money is needed to pay for school busing, nursing home services and to soften cuts to state employee health care. But other senators slammed the change.