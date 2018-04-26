Sikeston man arrested in stabbing of juvenile

A man from Sikeston is accused of stabbing a juvenile on Monday.

38-year-old Joseph Brewing Cannon is said to have gotten into an argument with the victim.

Cannon is related to the 15-year-old juvenile.

The victim had flagged down a police car and told police about the crime.

Cannon would later arrive at the hospital emergency room where the juvenile was being treated. He was arrested there.

He has been charged with felony first degree assault, armed criminal action and first degree endangering the welfare of a child.

His bond was set at $100,000.