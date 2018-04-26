St. Francis Healthcare scholarships open for application

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for 24 scholarships for the Fall 2018 semester, including the new Steven C. Bjelich Executive Scholarship, worth $10,000.

The healthcare system’s annual scholarship program offers 23 scholarships of up to $2,000 each for students pursuing a healthcare career. Students may receive one scholarship per year for a maximum of two years.

The newest scholarship, named for former Saint Francis President and CEO Steven C. Bjelich, is available for students pursuing a master’s degree in healthcare administration and will be awarded once every two years. The recipient of this scholarship will receive $5,000 annually for two years for a total of $10,000.

To be eligible, students’ mailing address must be within the Saint Francis service area, which covers more than 30 counties surrounding Cape Girardeau. Students must also have completed one year as a student in an accredited healthcare program and be currently enrolled; have a minimum cumulative college GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale; and submit an application including a one-page essay outlining their career aspirations and reason for entering the healthcare field.

Graduate students must be currently enrolled in a graduate program in Healthcare Administration. Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 19, 2018. Applications may be found at foundation.sfmc.net/scholarship/

Applications will be evaluated by a selection committee. The essay will account for one-third of an applicant’s total score. All applicants will be considered regardless of race, creed, color, national origin, religion, ancestry, age, handicap or veteran status.

