Cape Girardeau pleads guilty to tax refund scam

A man from Cape Girardeau has pled guilty to a tax refund scam.

The Southeast Missourian reports 30-year-old Darrell Moon made the plea yesterday in the Cape Girardeau federal court.

He confessed to five felony counts of mail fraud and one felony count of wire fraud as part of his actions soliciting fraudulent tax refunds.

He got around $406,000 from his victims, pretending to the employee of companies he’d made up.

He filed false tax returns and sought fraudulent refunds, which Moon split between himself and the tax filers.

Moon is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23, possibly facing 20 years in prison for each of the five counts.