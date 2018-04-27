Deadly crash in Perry County closes roads

Highway 51 in Perry County was shut down due to a deadly crash yesterday near to 1:30 in the afternoon.

A Chevrolet pickup truck crossed over into lanes going the opposite direction. The truck crashed head on into a Pontiac.

Both drivers had been wearing their seatbelts

75-year-old Belleview native Harlan Glaser was killed, and 30 year old Nichole Duvall of Perryville had to be airlifted because of serious injuries.

The road was back open by roughly 4:30 that afternoon.