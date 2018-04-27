Kentucky man arrested in Sikeston for possession of child pornography and drug possession

A man from Kentucky is charged with four counts of felony possession of child pornography and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.

An undercover St. Louis county police officer had agreed to meet with 46-yeyar-old Frankie Pearl in Sikeston to discuss purchase of the child pornography and meth and marijuana.

When Pearl arrived at the scene, he was arrested. It happened a week ago today.

In his car, they found an SD card with the child pornography on it, as well as meth and marijuana.

Pearl’s bond is set at $100,000.