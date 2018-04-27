Tractor trailer over turns in Cape Girardeau County

In Cape Girardeau County, a tractor trailer overturned on Larch lane near I-55 at 109 mile marker yesterday.

The Fruitland Fire Department and the state highway patrol were called to the scene. The highway was blocked in the crash.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene. The trailer ended up in a creek, and fluids from the vehicle were leaking into the water.

The driver was moderately injured in the crash. He’s been taken to St. Francis Medical Center.

The driver, Wisconsin native Craig Cole, was also said to have had a black cat riding with him in the truck, but it’s since gone missing.