10-year-old boy killed when run over by bus in Poplar Bluff

A ten year old boy in Poplar Bluff was killed Friday when he was run over by a school bus.

The boy fell in front of the bus when he tripped as he ran to catch up with the bus after missing it.

It happened near to 7 o’clock.

A driver behind the bus called police. The boy was hospitalized, but died shortly before 8 o’clock.

The Highway Patrol said the boy was a new student at the school, and he wasn’t familiar with the bus schedule.

His family will be holding a candlelight vigil coming up this Friday.