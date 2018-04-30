Cape Girardeau City Council Considers Use Tax

Cape Girardeau city officials are talking about getting voters to decide on a possible use tax next year because of the lack of tax revenue.

The Southeast Missourian reports the city council spoke about those topics at their annual retreat held at Fire Station Number 3’s emergency operations center.

Members talked about replacing a quarter-cent sewer improvement sales tax with a use tax, which could be on the ballot next year.

The use tax would be placed on out of state purchases.

The sewer capital improvements tax will expire Dec. 31, 2019.