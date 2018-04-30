Dexter police to stress crackdown during national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” promotion

DEXTER, MO (AP) –

Dexter Police will be taking part in the national May/Youth Alcohol Enforcement Crackdown “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” substance-impaired driving crackdown. The crackdown, which will include high-visibility enforcement throughout Dexter, will run from May 3 though May 14.

This nationwide crackdown will include high-visibility enforcement, high-profile events, and will be supported by national paid advertising, creating a comprehensive campaign to curb substance-impaired driving during the enforcement period.

Dexter Police said its officers will be aggressively looking for substance-impaired drivers during the crackdown and will arrest anyone caught driving impaired. Although it is illegal in all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to drive impaired (having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher), far too many people across the nation get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or other illegal drugs.

“Every year, about one-third of all motor vehicle traffic deaths involve one or more substance-impaired drivers or motorcycle operators,” said Captain Trevor Pulley. “In 2017, 185 people were killed and 592 seriously injured on Missouri’s roadways in crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.”

That works out to approximately one substance-impaired driver involved fatality every two days.

Captain Pulley added, “the St. Patrick’s Day holiday is particularly dangerous. During 2017, 51 people were killed or seriously injured involving at least one substance-impaired driver that was under 21 years of age.”

Research has shown that high-visibility enforcement like the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign reduces substance-impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. By joining this nationwide effort, Dexter Police aim will make roadways safer for everyone throughout the holiday,” said Captain Pulley.

“We want to remind everyone that getting behind the wheel impaired is a terrible idea. Unfortunately, not only does being under the influence impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely, it also impairs your judgment and good sense about whether you can, or should drive. If you have any doubt about your sobriety, do not get behind the wheel. If you do choose to drive impaired, you will be arrested. No warnings. No excuses,” Captain Pulley said.