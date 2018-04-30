Man wanted in Missouri for robberies shot in Denver

A Missouri man who had been wanted for six armed robberies was shot and killed in Denver.

36-year-old Charles Boeh was killed in a shootout with police Friday.

He had formerly been wanted in Buchanan, Andrew, Cass, and Platte Counties in Missouri.

He was recognized by police and fled, but he got stuck between cars at an intersection. He had been surrounded by officers.

Boeh had aimed a gun at a police officer.

Multiple police responded with gunfire.

Boeh died from several gunshot wounds.