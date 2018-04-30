Monday, April 30th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Missouri woman who had a loaded handgun hidden in her vagina at the time of her arrest last year today pleaded guilty to weapons possession and narcotics charges.

During an appearance in Circuit Court in McLean County, Illinois, 27-year-old Anika Witt copped to a pair of felony charges as part of a plea agreement that requires her to testify at trial against an acquaintance with whom she was arrested last September.

Police reported that Witt and 29-year-old Clinton McDonald were arrested following a traffic stop. A search of the pair’s vehicle turned up heroin and ecstasy. Witt was subsequently transported to the McLean County jail, where arrestees are subjected to a strip search.

It was during that procedure that a female jailer recovered a loaded Kimber .380 caliber handgun from Witt’s vagina. The weapon, cops say, had a fully loaded clip and a bullet in the chamber.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police said that a furious fast foodie flipped out in a Staten Island Popeyes after she tried to order from a discount menu you can only find at Wendy’s.

The frenzy began when the woman entered a Popeyes and attempted to order from the “4 for $4” menu, which is a promotional deal at Wendy’s. Sources said that the woman ordered a meal anyway, sat down to eat, and then had words with the employees on the way out.

Security footage shows her stick her tongue out, wave her middle fingers in the air, and swing a large poster board at the front door. For her finale, the woman picked up a chair and bashed in one the eatery’s plate glass windows.

Cops are still on the lookout for this crazed woman. They describe her as being between 18 to 25 years old. She was wearing a multi-colored du-rag, a pink bandana, a pink hoodie, a black jacket, and blue jeans.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police in Oregon said a suspect led them on a chase while riding a stolen motorcycle with a vanity license plate reading “XFELON.”

The Springfield Police Department said that 35-year-old Brock Antonie Williams was recognized by an officer in the parking lot of an Albertson’s store.

The officer determined Williams, a convicted felon, had a warrant for his arrest on a parole violation related to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. However, Williams sped off on a Ducati motorcycle while the officer waited to be joined by a patrol officer in a marked car.

The officer followed Williams in an unmarked car and made note of the “XFELON” license plate, which bore expired North Dakota tags. The patrol officer joined the pursuit and Williams fled at speeds of between 85 and 100 mph down side streets until he reached a dead end and got off the vehicle.

Police arrested Williams, who claimed he hadn’t been riding the motorcycle. Police discovered the bike had been reported stolen in June 2017.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Canadian Man who robbed a Tim Horton’s was busted after attempting to use a Halifax ferry as a getaway vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at a Tim Horton’s where they say a male suspect claimed he had a firearm and demanded money from staff. After the alleged heist, police say the suspect boarded a Halifax Transit Ferry and allegedly attempted to make a getaway across the harbour.

His alleged plan was foiled when police contacted Halifax Transit and asked them to turn the ferry around. The man was arrested at the Alderney Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth without incident and police were unable to find a firearm.