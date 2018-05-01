Cape Christian School to move and be renamed

Cape Christian School announced in April it would be closing, but that’s changed as a result of efforts by parents.

It’s expected to move and be renamed.

The Southeast Missourian reports the school was opened in 1975 by Bethel Assembly of God Church. But new unfinalized plans may partner the school with the Cape Bible Chapel.

It’s planned the school will move into the chapel for its first year.

The school had announced it would be closing last month due to financial struggles.