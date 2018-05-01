Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A Cape Girardeau man has pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter in relation to a crime from 2016.

32 year old Richard Jenkins was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a shooting that left 30 year old Brent Johnson of Cape Girardeau dead.

Jenkins and another man were charged in Johnson’s death.

Johnson was shot when Jenkins and Laterrius Triplett of Cape Girardeau got into a struggle over a gun.

The gun went off during the struggle, killing Johnson.

Jenkins was also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.