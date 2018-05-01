House to subpoena Missouri Times publisher over payments to Greitens’ mistress

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)–The chairman of a committee investigating Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens says the House will subpoena the owner of a political publication based in Jefferson City.

Republican Chairman Rep. Jay Barnes on Monday said the House would subpoena Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn. Attorneys for the governor say Faughn delivered one of two $50,000 payments to an attorney who is representing the ex-husband of a woman who had an affair with Greitens.

Faughn said in an internet video Monday that he had hired attorney Al Watkins because he was working on a book about the 2016 gubernatorial campaign. Barnes says the House has subpoenaed Watkins.

Greitens faces a felony invasion-of-privacy charge over allegations that he took an unauthorized and compromising photo of the woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, before he was elected.