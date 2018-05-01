Three people apply for Ward 5 vacancy on Cape Girardeau city council

Three residents of Cape Girardeau’s fifth ward have applied to fill the vacancy in the city council.

Those are regional director of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri Kyle Schott,; chief operating officer with Gibson Recovery Center Ryan Essex; and associate director of recreation services at Southeast Missouri State University Eric Redinger,

Whoever is accepted to the seat would serve the rest of the term, which ends in April of 2020.

The vacancy was left behind when former member Bob Fox was elected to the position of mayor.

He had served for two years.