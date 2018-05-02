Doniphan man convicted for kidnapping

A Doniphan man has been convicted for kidnapping and being a former convicted felon owning a firearm.

36-year-old Heath Miller confessed to shocking a Kennett woman with a stun gun. The two got into a fight and he cut her.

He would then sexually assault the woman.

Miller took her and her child to Arkansas, and would then return to Missouri.

The woman and her son got away.

Miller ran from law enforcement for 10 days, hiding out in a small cabin he’d broken into.