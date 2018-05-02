Twin Rivers and Poplar Bluff regional medical centers to merge; community responds
Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center will soon be merging.
The consolidation will begin July 31.
Concerned citizens met yesterday with the Kennett city council to voice their uncertainty. They talked about medical services that would be provided, and about employees who are losing their jobs.
It’s not clear what might yet be done about a new hospital, but currently, they’re hoping to help those who lost their jobs.