Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Authorities said that a homeless man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal an airplane at the Crystal River Airport in Citrus County, Florida.

35-year-old Timothy Winburn was caught by police while trying to leave the airport on foot. According to Citrus County Chronical, a witness told deputies that Winburn had been inside the 1996 Piper Archer airplane and had attempted to start it.

Winburn reportedly told officers his name was John and that he did not know his last name or have any identification on his person. Authorities searched Winburn after arrest and discovered a Florida ID with his full name.

The owner of the airplane told authorities he did not know Winburn and had not given him permission to board the aircraft or take anything from inside. Winburn was charged with one count each of grand theft, burglary of a conveyance, and giving a false name to law enforcement.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities say an Arkansas man under investigation for claiming he tracked Bigfoot for the U.S. government has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

46-year-old Keith Barnes was investigated after people reported seeing him wearing a uniform with a badge and claiming he was a cryptozoologist with the Interior Department. The department says that job title doesn’t exist and Barnes doesn’t work for the agency.

Lawrence County sheriff’s officials say they received an anonymous tip that Barnes viewed or possessed child pornography during their impersonation investigation. Barnes was released from jail after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18th.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police charged a Florida man with open and gross lewdness after witnesses said he tried to pee on them following a dispute over a cab.

The 31-year-old Orlando resident was described as “highly intoxicated” by Police Captain John Rogers. The police report states that the intoxicated man took offense when he was discouraged from tagging along with two men waiting for a cab.

He is accused of dropping his pants and relieving himself in the direction of the men. The two men and a third witness reported the incident to police, who arrested the man near a pub. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

31-year-old John O’Donnell of Raleigh, North Carolina is in jail after police say he broke into a sleeping neighbor’s apartment and stole her shorts.

According to court documents, O’Donnell broke into his downstairs neighbor’s apartment while she was sleeping just before 10:00 p.m. on April 29. While inside the apartment, he stole a pair of her jean shorts.

O’Donnell was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary. He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.