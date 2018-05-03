Group petitions to have minimum wage raise put on November ballot

A group supporting higher minimum wages has turned in a petition to get the subject on the ballot.

“Raise Up Missouri” turned in 120,000 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office in the hopes of asking voters in November if they want the state’s minimum wage raised to $12 an hour.

Right now, it’s $7.85.

The Secretary of State’s office will need to review the signatures before it can be added to the ballot.

More than 100,000 signatures are required for a petition to change state law.