Judge denies requested inspection of Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Court

An attorney requested that a jury inspect the condition of the Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Court basement stairs, but that request was denied by a judge in Stoddard County.

The Southeast Missourian reports the motion had been filed by the attorney of a woman from Cape Girardeau who was injured from falling down the stairs.

Pamela Allen’s claim says she fell while working for a real estate title company when she went down the stairs to retrieve files, which allegedly resulted in $130,000 in medical expenses.