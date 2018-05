Marcy’s Shoes in Cape Girardeau will be closing after 40 years in business.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the store, formerly known as Marcy’s Planet Shoes, started in Illinois in 1978.

The store would move from Cairo to Cape Girardeau in West Park mall. It finally moved to it’s current location on William Street in 2000.

Today will be the first day in a retirement closing sale.