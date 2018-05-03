Missouri Lawmakers React to Second House Committee Report

An attorney for Greitens for Missouri is critical of the report issued Wednesday by the Missouri House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight. Former U-S Attorney Catherine Hanaway says this is, “at its core, a minor campaign finance issue.” Lawmakers are also reacting to the report. Bolivar GOP State Representative Mike Stephens spoke to Missourinet Wednesday:

Stephens says most of his constituents are “disturbed” by what they’ve been hearing. As for Hanaway, she says Committee Chair Jay Barnes did not issue any subpoenas relating to Mission Continues issues, adding that “if a witness made an allegation, it was accepted as true and republished.