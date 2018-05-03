State Supreme Court considers case of long-serving prosecutor

The state Supreme Court is considering the case of a long-serving elected prosecutor. A state Disciplinary Counsel wants to punish Platt County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd for issuing a press release indicating letter writers supported a man who sexually assaulted his daughter. Arguing for the Disciplinary Counsel before the Supreme Court, attorney Alan Pratzel said Zahnd used the press release to threaten and embarrass letter writers.

The high bench heard arguments Tuesday over Zahnd’s conduct after a Platt County man was convicted of sexually molesting his daughter in 2015.