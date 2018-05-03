Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting

A man who had been on the run for shooting two men at Ballpark Village in St. Louis Sunday night has turned himself in.

32 year old Scotty Joseph Lee is accused of Homicide and 1st degree Assault. It had been believed an argument escalated into the violence, leading to one of the men being shot in the head, and the other in the leg.

38 year old Corey Hall was at the park celebrating his birthday when he was shot in the head. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.