Thursday, May 3rd 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man in Lubbock, Texas took out his aggression on a McDonald’s drive-thru window after learning the location would not be able to fulfill his breakfast order.

The angry McDonald’s patron reportedly arrived at the restaurant shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Monday, where he attempted to order biscuits and gravy via the drive-thru window. A worker then informed the man that the restaurant was temporarily closed in order to reset the computer system, and told him to come back in 20 minutes.

The man did as he was told and returned about 20 minutes later — albeit with a baseball bat, and a score to settle with the drive-thru window. Security footage from outside the McDonald’s shows the man marching back toward the restaurant and taking a few swings at the drive-thru window.

An employee inside was reportedly able to get out of the way before the window broke. Police are currently looking for the suspect, who was seen in surveillance footage wearing shorts, a T-shirt, and what appears to be a backwards baseball cap.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police say that 22-year-old Jose Cruz confessed to breaking into a Southern California Taco Bell because he was drunk and hungry.

Cruz showed up at the Pasadena police station and allegedly admitted to the early Saturday morning break-in. The man matched the description given by a witness who called to report the fast food burglary.

According to reports, Cruz said he broke into the Tex-Mex chain because he was drunk and had a craving for Doritos Locos taco shells.

Lieutenant Pete Hettema said it appeared 10 Doritos taco shells were taken from the counter, but it is unknown how many the man ate. Some of the shells were left crumbled on the floor. Cruz was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police say a 36-year-old Ohio woman named Jamie Revis has been arrested for stealing a butterfly from an Ohio botanical garden exhibit.

The theft was recorded by a surveillance camera, prompting police to seek the public’s help in finding the butterfly thief. Court documents say police used information from an Instagram account to arrest Revis.

She’s charged with theft for stealing a blue morpho butterfly. Blue morpho butterflies are native to Central and South American rainforests and have life cycles lasting about 115 days.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A woman who has been diagnosed with mechanophilia, a sexual attraction to vehicles and machines, recently caused a disturbance in her Pennsylvania neighborhood when she bolted from her home and chased after cars to which she was attracted.

Cops in West Norriton, a township about 25 miles from Philadelphia, received a call on April 18th about a woman running in the roadway who was being chased by two other females.

Officers determined that the pursuers were a pair of home health aides assigned to the woman who was running towards a Marshalls department store. When cops approached the woman outside the store, she said that she “was not trying to get hit by any cars, she was only trying to see them because she is attracted to them.”

Police explained to the woman that “her actions were dangerous and she needed to go home.” Officers subsequently returned the woman to her residence, where she kissed, hugged, and became “emotional over a white Nissan Pathfinder that she called ‘Husky Bear.’”