Bill passes legislature legalizing industrial hemp

The Missouri legislature passed a bill to legalize industrial hemp.

It passed the House 133-6 Thursday and the Senate 29-3 Wednesday, and it’s intended to create a hemp-growing pilot program.

Hemp, which can be used as raw material for manufacturing, comes from the same plant as marijuana. But it contains very low levels of the psychoactive chemical known as THC.

The bill would require people to get a permit from the Department of Agriculture to grow hemp.

Backers argue that growing industrial hemp could help farmers and businesses in the state. But it’s been met with skepticism for years by some lawmakers.